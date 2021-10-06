Nora Fatehi worked as a waitress: Actor Nora Fatehi might be a big star today but there was a time when she had to struggle to make a big life for herself. Nora recently reminisced the time when she was waitressing in Canada during her teenage years and had no idea about becoming a Bollywood diva one day.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Exudes Hotness in Orange Bikini Worth Rs 7,365- You Like?

She talked about the same during her appearance on the show titled Star Vs Food. Nora revealed how she worked as a waitress for two years and learned the importance of earning for her own self. She recalled the days and how she learned to handle difficult situations, present herself in a better way, and also work on her communication skills. Nora said that she was 'on and off' as a waitress when she was 16 years old. She said, "It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations."

Nora, who was brought up in Canada, added that the culture there is such that one starts working at a very tender age. "But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it's a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time," she explained.

The Dilbar star also talked about not liking being skinny. She said that from where she comes, curves are appreciated and she always aims to eat well, therefore. “I come from a culture where (being) skinny is not good. We really love thickness and curviness in female bodies. For me, I am always trying to be thick and curvy and put on weight. That’s a cultural mentality that we have, that’s why we are constantly eating,” she said, adding that their meals comprise ‘big breakfasts’ and ‘big lunches’,” she said.

Nora was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She is also popular for doing many music videos. Her next is a dance number in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.