Actor Nora Fatehi is gearing up for the release of her new music video in which she has teamed up with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The first look posters of the same were released on social media by both the stars. Nora took to Instagram on Friday to share her look from the music video and her fans went gaga over it. The Dilbar star can be seen rocking icy purple hair in the photo that she posted.

Nora looks like someone who belongs to the futuristic world as she wears a silver high-low skirt with a sparkly full-sleeved crop top. The actor looks all impressive in her look and adds to the excitement around the new music video that has been titled 'Nach Meri Rani'.

Nach Meri Rani, as revealed by both Nora and Guru, is releasing on October 20. A small clip of Nora and Guru shaking a leg together on the tunes of the song was shared recently. The duo also appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the song. The episode featuring the two will be aired after the release of the song.

Meanwhile, Nora was recently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. The actor joined Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on the show and replaced Malaika Arora who was recovering from COVID-19. After finishing her judging duties until Malaika returned to the show, Nora moved to Goa for a quick trip with her team to have some downtime.

What are your thoughts on her latest look though?