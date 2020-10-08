Actor Nora Fatehi bid an emotional goodbye to her fantastic journey on India’s Best Dancer and straight away headed to rejuvenate herself with friends. The actor posted a clip on her Instagram account on Wednesday in which she could be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow. Nora is a gifted dancer and this clip is just another proof of her absolutely amazing dancing skills. She can be seen shaking a leg with her friend and stylist Marce Pedrozo. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's 10 Stunning Saree Looks That Can Leave You Drooling Over Her Pictures

Wearing a pink bikini beneath a sheer layer, the actor is seen showing some crazy moves. Her Instagram video post reads, “Aaaayyyy issa vibe 🔥 🔥 #livingmybestlife @marcepedrozo ” (sic) Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Stunning in Her Red Sparkling Gown by Yousef Al Jasmi- Yay or Nay?

Nora Fatehi was a part of India’s Best Dancer for a few weeks as she filled in for Malaika Arora after the latter tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor impressed both the audience and the judges with her sheer grace and happy aura. Nora also created a buzz with her fashionable looks on the show. She wore some stunning outfits including a saree by Sabyasachi and another by designer Rohit Bal.

Nora’s brief stay also triggered a controversy. The actor’s co-judge Terence Lewis was falsely accused of touching her inappropriately during a performance. The video that was circulated leading to various trolls online was later found to be fake. The original video showed Nora and Terence dancing beautifully on the stage of the show paining a gorgeous romantic picture for the audience. Addressing the same allegations, Terence told the media, “It was a moment of reverence. There were four cameras around. Why would I do something of that sort when I know I am being covered from every possible angle. And you think Nora and I would be expressionless after such a thing. Any woman would react immediately to it. She is the most dignified person, and instantly cleared it out on social media.”