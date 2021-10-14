Mumbai: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. This is in connection with the money laundering case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. As reported by India Today, Nora will be questioned today. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far. Earlier, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned by ED in connection with the same case. For the unversed, the case is based on the FIR of Delhi police’s economic offenses wing against Sukesh Chandrasekar and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Reveals She Worked as a Waitress During Teenage Years in Canada, Read on

#BreakingNews #norafatehi is going to questioned by ED regarding some 200 crore case of money laundering as per news reports. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/z30bsvumqR — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) October 14, 2021

In September, Jacqueline Fernandez was also summoned by ED in connection with the same case. However, the actor skipped her interrogation. This was for the second time when the 36-year-old actor was summoned for questioning by the central probe agency in the Rs 200 crore cheating case. Prior to this, Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed in the case for five long hours.

