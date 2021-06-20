Mumbai: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis has once again set the stage on fire with their sensuous performance. Recently, a video of duo’s dance from a TV reality show went insanely viral on social media. In the video, Nora can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on a classic 70s song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. The song is crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Geeta Kapoor, the co-judge, gave a shout-out for their sizzling performance. Also Read - Indain Idol 12: Zeenat Aman Suggests Shanmukha Not To Take Criticism To Heart, Asks Her To 'Ignore, Ignore and Ignore'

The video is from the sets of India’s Best Dancer. While Nora looks gorgeous in a saree, Terence can be seen sporting an ethnic suit. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Defends Both Amit Kumar And Contestants

Last year, a video had gone viral where Terrance was seen touching co-judge Nora Fatehi ‘inappropriately’. Later, Terence called it a morphed video and said that he has been getting a considerable amount of love and attention from the opposite sex throughout his life and therefore he has not done such a thing ever. Nora too came to clear the air and hinted that the clip which shows Terence touched her in an improper manner was morphed. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Manoj Muntashir Slams Amit Kumar For 'Taking Money And Then Criticising The Show'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora rose to fame with her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Batla House’s Saki Saki, and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s hit song Naach Meri Rani.