Nora Fatehi questioned for 8 hours in money laundering case: Actor Nora Fatehi was called by the Enforcement Directorate in a big Rs 200 crore money laundering case on Thursday. The popular dancer and actor flew to Delhi and helped the agencies with the investigation for over eight hours. Nora’s team released an official statement on Friday asking all to refrain from speculating anything about her in relation to the case. The team also clarified that she had gone to help the agency in the investigation because she is one of the victims of the fraud. Check out the full statement here:Also Read - Nora Fatehi Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case: Reports

“To whomsoever it may concern. On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation. We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released. – Spokesperson of Nora Fatehi (sic)”

Earlier, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also called by the ED to register her statement in the matter. Both the actors were summoned by the agency in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Skips Interrogation After Being Summoned By ED In Rs 200 Crore Cheating Case