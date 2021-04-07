Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has set her fans’ hearts aflutter with her electrifying performance on ‘Buss’. In the latest video shared by Nora, she can be seen taking up the ‘Buss It Challenge’ and we bet no one can do it like her. In the video, she can be seen clad in a printed huge robe as she takes up the challenge and then flaunts her ultra-glamorous avatar in a shimmery metallic ensemble styled by Maneka Harisinghani and custom-designed by the Lebanese Dominican designer, Giannina Azar. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Pairs Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag With Chic Crop Top And Denim| View Photos

Her sexy and killer dance moves will definitely charge you for the rest of the day. She recorded the vide4o minutes before her performance on Filmfare Awards. She captioned it, “Better late than never 😜😉.. watch me buss it down on stage for my Filmfare performance April 11th 12pm!” (sic) Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana's Beautiful Poem For Late Actor Irrfan Khan Will Surely Make You Emotional, Read Here

Watch The Video Here:



Earlier, she had shared her slew of pictures in the stunning metallic dress leaving her fans gasping for breath. Check out her pictures here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora rose to fame with her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Batla House’s Saki Saki, and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s hit song Naach Meri Rani.