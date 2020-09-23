Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey announced a voluntary retirement on Tuesday and it was speculated that he took the decision because he’s likely to contest the upcoming Bihar election as a candidate of the ruling NDA from Sahpur in Buxar district of the state. Now, actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde commented on the same alleging that the DGP’s involvement in pushing for a separate inquiry and CBI probe in the SSR case was on the political grounds. In his official statement in the media, the advocate alleged that by taking VRS, Pandey has proved how both the Bihar government and the central government have been wanting to have political gains by taking up the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. Also Read - Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Known For 'Aukaat' Remark Takes Voluntary Retirement, Likely to Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections

Shinde also said that the swiftness with which the Central government has accepted Pandey's request of VRS shows nothing but politically motivated intentions. "The Request for VRS by DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey & Granting VRS by Bihar Govt and Union Govt in 24 hrs is as fast as Bihar Govt Transfer of FIR against Rhea to CBI and acceptance of it by Union Govt. This is not justice for SSR but Justice for Gupteshwar Pandey," he said.

Pandey-led Bihar police made an aggressive and quick move as soon as SSR's father filed an FIR accusing Rhea, her family and a few others of abetting his son's alleged suicide. The Bihar Police sent a special team to investigate the matter and then recommended a CBI probe to the state government who then recommended the same to the Central government and eventually, the Supreme Court accepted the request citing public sentiments in its order.

Sushant died on June 14. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The Mumbai Police, in its preliminary investigation, called it a case of suicide. However, after many people suspected foul play and considering the request from the late actor’s family, the Central Bureau of Investigation was handed over the case. The two other federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – also started probing the matter from different angles. The investigation is still on.