Mumbai: The reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to marry soon have been going around on social media for a long time now. Fans are eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to turn into a couple. However, seems like some other member of the Kapoor family is likely to tie the knot ahead of Ranbir and Alia. If reports are to be believed, Aadar Jain is planning to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria soon.Also Read - No RRR vs Gangubai Kathiawadi at Box Office Now: Alia Bhatt Starrer Pushes Release Date to Feb 18, 2021

As per a report in BollywoodLife Aadar and Tara have ‘arrived at that point’ where they can decide to marry. The report further claims that the duo is likely to marry in earlier 2022. “The two have been extremely fond of each other and they took their time to get to a place where they could finally decide that it’s time to take the next step. They have arrived at that point now. They are planning on an early 2022 wedding and yes, it may precede Ranbir-Alia’s wedding,” the source cited by the report says. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Get Engaged This Month In Rajasthan? Deets Inside

On the work front, Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Tadap which also stars Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty. Meanwhile, Aadar Jain was last seen in Hello Charlie along with Jackie Shroff.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been rumoured to get married next year, are reportedly getting engaged on November 29 at a resort in Rajasthan. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the same, fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood’s much-loved duo to marry soon.