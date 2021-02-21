Filmmaker Karan Johar had a ‘pawri’ last night at friend and designer Manish Malhotra. The duo was joined by the pretty ladies of Bollywood including Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Rakulpreet Singh, and Nandita Mahtani. Also Read - Spotted on February 16, 2021: Sara Ali Khan In Gorgeous Yellow Kurti, Spotted At Jogi Casting| Nora Fatehi & More

Karan took to his Instagram stories to write 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' as he shares a picture of the entire group decked up for a 'Saturday Night' party. Interestingly, apart from Rakul, all other women in the picture are seen dressed in white. While Kiara turned up wearing a pair of neon sequined pants for a pop of colour, Sara included her bright pink bag to add some jazz.

Meanwhile, Saturday remained a busy day for both Karan and Kiara as they announced the release date of their film Shershaah on social media. Spearheaded by Sidharth Malhotra, the film is hitting the screens on July 2. Rakul, who was with Karan in the same party, is starring with Sidharth in another film titled Thank God. The film goes on the floors next month. For Parineeti, it's the time for 'The Girl on the Train' which will be releasing on February 26. Sara, who can also be seen in the picture has also got its release date finalised. Atrangi Re is releasing on August 6.