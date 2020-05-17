Actor Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar ka Punchnama, has turned a year older today and on her special day, her industry friends and colleagues wished her with heartfelt wishes. From her Dream Girl co-star Ayushmann Khurrana’s adorable wish to Guru Randhawa, celebs flooded social media with wishes. Also Read - Nushrat Bharucha's Family Time Amid COVID-19 Quarantine Gets 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' Twist | Watch

On her birthday, she spoke to IANS and said that she feels blessed to be with her family amid coronavirus outbreak. She was quoted as saying, "At this point I am completely blessed and grateful to be with my family. I have family in Gujarat, in the US too and they are all safe. This phase has allowed me some time for self-reflection about how we were living our life's worth, whatever ways and means we had and believed to have it forever."

"No one ever imagined or prepared for a situation like this. But now I feel this is a new normal. I feel extremely happy, grateful, and content with whatever I have at this very moment", she added.

Sharing a glimpse of her “house birthday party”, Nushrat posted a video on Insta Story in which she is seen grooving along with her mother to Madhuri Dixit Nene’s song “Dum Duma Dum”.

On the work front, Nushrat will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang.