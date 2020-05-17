Actor Nushrat Bharucha turns a year older today and on her special day, she opened up about battling depression. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she revealed that she has battled a severe phase of depression in life, and when her first interview on battling depression came out, her father started crying. She said, “My father saw that interview the night it came out and when I came home, he started crying and told me, ‘I never knew you went through all this’. So when I say that I really didn’t let them get affected by my absolute lows, I really meant it. But with family, there’s a thing that they can sense it. I might not tell them but they could always guess something’s not right with me.” Also Read - Nushrat Bharucha Birthday: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Guru Randhawa, Celebs Pour Wishes For The Actor

Her mother further adds, "Of course, but we don't say anything. We just leave it at that because we don't want to pressurise her, but just let her be." Nushrat further adds, "In those days, for me, the only thing that really kept me going was the fact that I would wake up to them and my normal simple life has been my grounding."

Earlier, she spoke to IANS about spending birthday with her family and said, “At this point I am completely blessed and grateful to be with my family. I have family in Gujarat, in the US too and they are all safe. This phase has allowed me some time for self-reflection about how we were living our life’s worth, whatever ways and means we had and believed to have it forever.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao.