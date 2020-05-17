Actor Nushrat Bharucha turns a year older today and on her special day, she opened up about battling depression. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she revealed that she has battled a severe phase of depression in life, and when her first interview on battling depression came out, her father started crying. She said, “My father saw that interview the night it came out and when I came home, he started crying and told me, ‘I never knew you went through all this’. So when I say that I really didn’t let them get affected by my absolute lows, I really meant it. But with family, there’s a thing that they can sense it. I might not tell them but they could always guess something’s not right with me.” Also Read - Nushrat Bharucha Birthday: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Guru Randhawa, Celebs Pour Wishes For The Actor
Her mother further adds, "Of course, but we don't say anything. We just leave it at that because we don't want to pressurise her, but just let her be." Nushrat further adds, "In those days, for me, the only thing that really kept me going was the fact that I would wake up to them and my normal simple life has been my grounding."
Every year I do everything for me on my birthday, including all the things that make me happy. I organize it all, put everything together… But this year you all have done it & made it possible for me to have this happiness on my birthday. This surprise has been the most heartwarming of it all❤️ I’m still smiling, I keep watching this over & over again, lights me up from within!🥰 @varundvn You’re one of the most amazing friend I know. You really have a soul like no other! So glad to have you!🤗 @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap y’all said this to me once, come let’s celebrate this joy called life. you have brought joy into my life by being a part of it thank you so much you both, much love to you!🤗 @manishmalhotra05 You’re the first person to extend a warm welcome to me when I was all new here. You just welcomed me with open arms & gave me all your love! So blessed to know you & be part of your world & to call you one of my closest friend!❤️🤗 @sophiechoudry Babyy, I know you’ll understand this the most when I say that after all & at the end of it all, I’ll still be right next to you!❤️ @fukravarun Buddyyy, what’s up what’s up, how coooool, thank you so much for the wishes!! Let’s rock it together soon!💥 @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja My god, you guys are like my extended family! Just so real!! You truly make me believe in the good in this world!🤗 @iamishitaraj Ladkiiiii you & me, me & you, forever together!! ❤️
Earlier, she spoke to IANS about spending birthday with her family and said, “At this point I am completely blessed and grateful to be with my family. I have family in Gujarat, in the US too and they are all safe. This phase has allowed me some time for self-reflection about how we were living our life’s worth, whatever ways and means we had and believed to have it forever.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao.