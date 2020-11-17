Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao recreated the iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the mustard field. Sharing the video on respective Instagram handles, Nushrratt and Rajkummar shared the hilarious video where they recreated the ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam’ song. While Nushrratt can be seen clad in pink ethnic wear and Rajkummar in a jacket and denim. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Appointed As British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change: I Am Honoured, PC Tweets

The clip starts with Nushrratt running towards Rajkummar and then they sing together the iconic song and dances to the tunes of it in the mustard field. Nushrratt captioned it, "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao. (sic)"

Last week, Chhalaang featuring both the actors released on Amazon Prime Video and received good reviews. While Rajkummar Rao played the PT teacher disinterested in his job, Nushrratt plays the role of a computer teacher who catches his fancy.

She told Hindustan Times that she struggled with the Haryanvi dialect on the first day of the Chhalaang shoot. She said, “It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me — from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up.”

Jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series, the film is helmed by Hansal Mehta.