Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha began the shoot of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film but now it has been stalled following the actor's health scare. As per the Times of India report, she was not keeping well for the past few days but the matter escalated when she was hospitalised directly from the film's set. Reportedly, she suffered from a vertigo attack that happens due to high stress. Nushrratt has been shooting for 23-24 days until her health has deteriorated.

She told TOI, "I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today's times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot. I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiraling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55."

The film's shooting has been halted as the majority of scenes require her to be present. Apart from Luv Ranjan's directorial, she will also be seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Janhit Mein Jaari where she will play the role of condom sales executive.