Chanderi: Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set for her next project with ace writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film titled, Janhit Mein Jaari has commenced in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha Rushed To Hospital Following Vertigo Attack, Says 'Needed Wheelchair After BP Dropped To 65/55'

Talking about the movie, Nushrratt Bharuccha expressed excitement and said, “Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India’s first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd.” Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha to Play Condom Sales Executive in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, Deets Inside

Producer Vinod Bhanushali talked about the concept of the movie and raised excitement levels among the audience. “I have always been an admirer of good storytelling that gets you thinking. Janhit Mein Jaari is exactly that. The story by Raaj is engrossing, moving and sends a message in a fun entertaining manner with the trademark Raaj Shaandilyaa humour. Nushrratt is going to break new grounds with her role and surprise audiences with this film,” he said. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Like a Dream in Rs 12,900 Embroidered Mini Dress| See Pics

Meanwhile, speaking about Janhit Mein Jaari, writer Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “Given that most of India live in small towns and villages, as a filmmaker, I want mainstream their stories. Janhit Mein Jaari not only addresses a couple of socially relevant issues, but also makes some valid points we need to think about. I’m sure the subject will resonate with urban audiences too. Nushrratt is a wonderful actress and after Dream Girl, I couldn’t think of anyone else but her for this film. I’m excited about my collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali and hope to bring many more such interesting and new stories on screen for our vast and diverse audience.”

The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. It is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh.