Kolkata: Actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan took to social media flaunting her baby bump in new pictures. This is the first time Nusrat shared pictures since she announced her pregnancy. Also Read - Nusrat Jahan’s First Baby Bump Photo is Here, Confirms Pregnancy | Exclusive

Nusrat took to Instagram sharing a series of pictures and wrote, ‘Kindness changes everything (sic).” In the pictures, Nusrat is standing in front of what looks like a cottage and is probably at some hill station. While one of her fans commented, “Stay safe di. now you are pregnant. take care (sic),” another social media user wrote, “Gorgeous forever.” Several of her fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Also Read - Nikhil Jain Reveals Nusrat Jahan Was Asked to Register Marriage But She Avoided in a Long Statement - Read Here

This has come days after TMC MP, who got married to Nikhil Jain in 2019, announced her separation and mentioned that her marriage with Nikhil was anyway not valid in India. She issued a statement and mentioned that she does not need to get divorced as her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid under Indian law. “As per court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself…The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus not a marriage at all in the eye of the law,” her statement read.

Nusrat Jahan married Nikhil Jain just after she contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Basirhat seat in West Bengal and won the same. Nusrat and Nikhil got married in Bodrum of Turkey.