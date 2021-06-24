New Delhi: After refusing to stay the release of Nyay: The Justice, a film allegedly based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the filmmakers to clarify if they released their film on an OTT platform on June 11 or not. The court has sought clarification in the matter after it allowed the film’s release against SSR’s father’s appeal earlier this month. Also Read - Siddharth Pithani to Get Married, Granted Interim Bail of 15 Days in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

Justice Sanjeev Narula of the Delhi High court had refused to stay the release of Nyay: The Justice after which the late actor’s father, KK Singh, even submitted an appeal against the order. Responding to his appeal, the filmmaker’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Chander Lall’ mentioned to the court that the film had already been released on an OTT platform on June 11. However, Sushant’s father’s lawyer maintained that the film is yet to hit any platform and only the trailer is out. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan: Sushant Singh Rajput Taught me Everything From Hindi to Acting | Exclusive

As reported by the Bar and Bench, when SSR’s father’s lawyer argued that “The issue is not just about the film being released. This movie also infringes the Right to Privacy and Right to a Fair Trial,” Justice Bhambhani in the court responded saying that what has been released cannot be ‘unreleased’ now. He said, “You came seeking a stay on the release of the film which was to be released on OTT. From June 11-23rd all this has passed. Suppose we disagree with the judgment in case the movie has already released. What would we do then? Unrelease the movie? Can the bell now be unrung?” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sea-Facing Bandra Duplex Flat Is Up For Rent at Rs 4 Lakh Per Month, Read Details

However, the court has now asked for clarity regarding the release of the film and whether it hit the screens on its scheduled date or not. The next hearing will take place on June 25.