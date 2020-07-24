Among the many things that go under the caption ‘the ’90s kids would know’, Twitter is amazed to find a new one. Back in 2007, actor Bipasha Basu had attended an event where the new seven wonders of the world were announced and also present there was the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Only those who were following Bollywood or football then would remember the pictures that went viral once the ceremony was over. It showed Basu and Ronaldo together in a few after party stills. It seemed like the two were just casually hanging out together at the party but what made everyone’s jaw drop was this one picture that had them sharing a kiss. The entire hell broke loose then as it has gone now! Also Read - Bipasha Basu Schools a Troll Who Accuses Her of Doing 'Lightening Therapy' to Get a Fairer Skin

A few Twitter users have been introduced to these pictures now and they totally find it unbelievable to see our desi Bipasha having some good time with Christiano. Check out these interesting tweets:

from Cristiano Ronaldo to Krishan Rehnedo, Bipasha has come a long way pic.twitter.com/xwx5nFYPoK — sin/cos ay (@anzytea) July 22, 2020

No, it was at best a one-time fling or a social kiss at the announcement of the New Seven Wonders of the World by a private group. She was representing India. This got really blown out of proportion cz she was with John at the time. — Sextina Aquafina Belcher (@HitchhikerQ) July 22, 2020

I have never forgotten about this , I can remember it being a big deal at the time lmao — shakirah (@shakirahakhtar) July 23, 2020

When did all this happen??! I mean year. — Anubrata Kaku 😎😎 (@BatashS) July 22, 2020

Just weirded out how many of you lived under a rock — S H A U R Y A || |Isomorphic Humor⟩ + |Science⟩ (@kimjongyuhoo) July 22, 2020

This is news to me 😳😮 — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) July 23, 2020

Well, this was indeed a quite surprising pairing and from the pictures, it definitely seemed like the two became really good friends after that day. Bipasha had even talked about that meeting in her interview back then. She said, “Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”

Are you still scratching your head over this?