OMG 2 Announced: Actor Akshay Kumar has added another film to his long list of upcoming movies. The actor has unveiled the very first look from his film OMG 2. Taking to Instagram, he shared the poster wherein his look is inspired by Lord Shiva. The poster also features a school-going boy silhouette with the words written, “Rakh vishwas, tu hai shiv ka das.”Also Read - Sooryanvanshi Aila Re Ailaa Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Perform Singham Hook-Up Steps | Watch

The second poster features Akshay Kumar, who can be seen as a blue avatar, most likely Lord Shiva holding the hand of the boy. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar To Kick-Start Promotions From This Date And It's Connected To His Mother

Akshay captioned the post , “‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ Folded hands Also Read - Katrina Kaif Oozes Beauty in a White Bodycon Dress, Worth Rs 48K

Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai.’ (sic)”

Check out posters here:

‘कर्ता करे न कर सके शिव करे सो होय ..’ 🙏🏻

Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. हर हर महादेव@TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai pic.twitter.com/VgRZMVzoDy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 23, 2021



Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. As per the reports, the shoot of Amit Rai’s directorial began in Mumbai in September with Pankaj Tripathi. He was later joined by Akshay in October.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “While the first film was based on religion, Oh My God 2 will be based in the Indian education system. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the protagonist.” The source further shared, “The story of the film has been crafted in such a way that it will lend itself to the involvement of Akshay’s character, integrating the two seamlessly. The movie will also explore topics such as exam pressures and college admissions.”

OMG 2 is the sequel to OMG: Oh my god (2012). The film was written and directed by Umesh Shukla where Paresh Rawal played the lead who sued God for destroying his shop in an earthquake. Akshay essayed the role of Lord Krishna while Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Leeladhar Swamy.