Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older today and to begin his day on a special note, his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to social media and shared a lovely throwback photo from their college days. Tahira talked about the days when they were still in college and Ayushmann used to sing for her. The actor is still as romantic and innocent as he is today, writes his wife in a beautiful note alongside the photo.

The post shows them both twinning in black and flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera. In the caption of the post, Tahira also writes how Ayushmann has always been passionate about art and excited about his work. Read the full caption here:

"We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters, and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm❤️ (sic)"

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two kids – Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana. On the work front, the actor has a stunning line-up of movies ready for release including Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Googly, Choti Si Baat, and Anek among others. We wish him the best on his birthday!