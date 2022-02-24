Sridevi’s death anniversary: Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to remember her mother, late superstar Sridevi, in a beautiful post on Thursday. The actor shared a throwback picture from her childhood days along with an emotional caption. Sridevi could be seen posing with a baby Janhvi in her lap. The picture looked lovely and reminded of the days when life was simpler, and parents’ love mattered the most.Also Read - Sridevi Death Anniversary: Did You Know That Sridevi Was First Ever Bollywood Actress To Charge Rs.1 Crore? Here Are 6 Lesser Known Facts About Her

Janhvi talked about making her mom feel proud by choosing the right work and walking the right path. The caption on her post read, "I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever (sic)."

It’s been four years since Sridevi passed away by accidentally drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with her husband and other family members. Both Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi were in India when the incident took place. Khushi also took to her Instagram stories to share an old picture of herself posing with her mom. She simply put a heart on the picture.

Sridevi got married to filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple had their first child, Janhvi, in March 1997, and they welcomed Khushi in the year 2001.