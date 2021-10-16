Mumbai: Actors and Bollywood’s power-couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary. To mark the special day, Kareena took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the time the couple was vacationing in Greece. In her sweet note for Saif, she wrote, “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world. (sic)”Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Shares Being a Landlord Is 'Headache', Reveals, 'I Get Calls About AC And Leakage'

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Funny Thing About Soha Ali Khan on Her Birthday, Read on

Many celebrities such as Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry, among others extended their wishes to the couple. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan’s Secret To Having A Happy Marriage With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Check Reactions:

The much-in-love couple fell in love during the shoot of the film Tashan, also starring Akshay Kumar. They went on to feature in films such as Omkara, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a few years.

Kareena and Saif welcomed son Jeh on February 21. Saif released an official statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” They are also parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan on the work front. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. She has also turned into a producer now along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta for a yet-untitled thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, which is set in the UK. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Adipurush. He was last seen on Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.