Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and fans and many celebrities from the entertainment industry cheered for late actor’s film on social media. One such heart-warming post arrived from Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for six years and has been shattered ever since his death by suicide. Also Read - 'Keep Smiling Wherever You Are'! Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With Heart-Warming Post

Taking to Instagram, she shared the motion poster of the film and captioned it, “From Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara, one last time. (sic)” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor to Come up With New Season of Pavitra Rishta as Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput?

Just a few days back, she uploaded a photo of her home temple as she lighted diya in the memory of the late actor. She captioned it, “Keep smiling. Wherever you are. (sic)”

A month after Chhichhore actor’s demise, she lit a diya in front of the shrine and wrote, “Child of God. (sic)”

The Manikarnika actor visted Sushant’s family at his Mumbai residence after his death on June 14. Ankita and Sushant’s close friend, Prarthna Behere told ETimes that she is devastated. She said, “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai… But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let’s go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral.”

Meanwhile, the actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence and police investigation is underway.