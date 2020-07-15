After a month of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kriti Sanon shared a thoughtful couplet that talks about ‘guilty laughter’ and ‘delusion’. The actor often shares poems, couplets written by her and she also uses poetry to express her feelings and one such day was Sushant’s one month death anniversary on July 14. Also Read - Your Presence is Felt Strongly! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Heartfelt Note For The Actor

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couplet penned down by her which reads, “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions. (sic)” Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Shares Emotional Note on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Says 'We Will Make a Wish When We See a Shooting Star'

Take a look at the post here:



On Sushant’s one month death anniversary many celebrities and people close to the actor remembered him. Some of the names include Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Ekta Kapoor, Dabboo Ratnani, Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi.

Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have summoned people in connection with Sushant, who died at the age of 34 after he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. Police has summoned over 30 people which includes Sushant’s family members, close aids such as Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, his ex-manager Reshma Shetty to name a few.

Earlier, a petition seeking registration of cases against Bollywood Bigwigs such as Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar for allegedly abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, citing jurisdictional limitations. Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar had dismissed the petition filed with Sudhir Kumar Ojha.