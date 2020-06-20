Producer Sandip Ssingh, who shares a close bond with Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on the actor’s death. Recalling the times when the three friends used to stay together, he reveals that Ankita has not removed Sushant’s name from the nameplate yet and how her love was pure for him. He further says that only Ankita could have saved him. He further says that ‘the things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face’ and reveals that Ankita was his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, and his best friend forever. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Reveals he Regretted Breaking up With Ankita Lokhande

The long post reads, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash… I wish… We could have tried even harder, we could’ve stopped him, we could’ve begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success… Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today…cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face.” Also Read - Looking For You Every Night! Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty Shares Emotional Post For The Actor

“Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart…how do I get them back! I want them back! I want ‘us three’ back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother’s Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it”, he added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Seek Contract Between Yash Raj Films And The Actor

Take a look at the post here:



In the past five days since Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday, the police have already questioned around a dozen people, including his friends like Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Shetty, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.