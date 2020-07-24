Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently talked about his equation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview with a news channel. While he talked about him trying to sort out issues with Kangana, his statements about Sushant not working in his films are important. The director mentioned that he had offered Sushant to work in his production Hasee Toh Phasee that featured Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, but Sushant signed on to do Shuddh Desi Romance with YRF. Kashyap added that the career in the industry doesn’t depend on talent but on the choices. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Dog Fudge Plays With His Father in This New Picture Shared by Sister Shweta

In his interview with NDTV, the popular director revealed that Mukesh Chhabra, who was Sushant's friend, used to work from his office then and one day when the actor came to see his friend, he saw him and said that he would have cast him in Gangs of Wasseypur if he knew he was from Bihar. Kashyap said that when Hasee Toh Phasee was offered to Sushant, he went on to talk to YRF that was handling Parineeti's work and signed a deal with them.

"YRF called him and said, 'We'll give you a deal. You do Shuddh Desi Romance.' Sushant, who used to sit in my office with Mukesh and all of us used to sit together, signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider because usko validation YRF ka chahiye tha (he wanted validation from YRF). It's with every actor, so I am not holding any grudges," explained Sushant.

Kashyap went on to explain another incident when Sushant refused to star in a film that he was making. The director said that after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story became a hit, Mukesh (Chhabra) went to him with a script of a film that he had written and it featured its male lead in a character based in Uttar Pradesh. However, Sushant did not do that film and went on to sign Drive with Karan Johar's Dharma Production. "Dhoni released, became a success and he never called me back. I was not upset, I moved on, I did Mukkabaaz. That validation you are seeking, and one can't blame you. It's a choice you have made but you also have to deal with this. The boy was very talented but at that time, he chose Drive over a film that I was doing because he was dying to work with Dharma," he said.

