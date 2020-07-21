Actor Vidya Balan has unveiled the first song titled ‘Paas Nahi Toh Fail Nahi’ from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. The song comes during the time when students are getting the results of their board exam results and it is an inspiring one. In the song, Vidya is seen solving super complicated math equations as she teaches students with enthusiasm. It also gives out a message that students must not be afraid of maths as its nothing but magic. Also Read - Shakuntala Devi Trailer Out: Vidya Balan Aces The Role of Genius Mathematician Gracefully- Watch

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, this ‘Math Song’ features Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, teaching Math to the kids.

Watch the song here:

The song was launched by Vidya Balan along with 5,000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities participated in the virtual event.

Vidya Balan spoke about the song and said, “I am very excited to launch the first song from Shakuntala Devi – the movie, with 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities! Aptly titled – Pass Nahi to Fail Nahi, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to drive away the math phobia that many experience in a very fun and peppy way. It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session! A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer

Helmed by Anu Menon, Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian biographical drama Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on July 31, 2020.