The Hindi film industry was not yet over with the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and then this news took the nation by a storm. Actor Asif Basra, known for his roles in films like Jab We Met, Kai Po Che, and Paatal Lok, was found hanging in a private complex in Dharmshala. The forensic team is currently on the spot for further investigation. The police suspects suicide. He was 53. This news came as a shock not just for the film industry but also for his fans. Also Read - Asif Basra Used His Dog's Leash to Hang Himself at House in McLeod Ganj: Reports

As soon as the news of his untimely demise started doing the rounds, not only celebrities but people on the internet started pouring condolences on Twitter. Also Read - Asif Basra, Who Was Last Seen in Paatal Lok, Found Dead at 53, Take a Look At His Work Profile

Filmmaker Hansel Mehta wrote, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.” Also Read - Actor Asif Basra Dies of Alleged Suicide, Girlfriend Finds His Body Hanging to Ceiling

Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee reacted to Hansal’s tweet and wrote, “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!”

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

Singer Tony Kakkar wrote, “So sad to hear about untimely death of great actor #AsifBasra

Huge Loss

So sad to hear about untimely death of great actor #AsifBasra Huge loss 🙏 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) November 12, 2020

Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Extremely shocked and shaken to hear about #AsifBasra.. I have worked with him in two films..always full of life.. Very very sad..”

Extremely shocked and shaken to hear about #AsifBasra.. I have worked with him in two films..always full of life.. Very very sad.. pic.twitter.com/vixyQp03pH — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) November 12, 2020

This is so so sad…. Rest in peace brother #AsifBasra pic.twitter.com/F7ehIfFMa2 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 12, 2020

A Twitter user, Riu wrote, “#AsifBasra And again a suicide RIP Sir.” (sic)

Another Twitter user, Salil arunkumar sand wrote, “Not Again!! Film actor #AsifBasra was found hanging in a private complex in #Dharamshala, #HimachalPradesh. #Shocking!!

Rest in Peace, Asif!