Former Bollywood actor Padmini Kohlhapure and Tutu Sharma’s son, Priyaank Sharma has tied the knot with producer Karim Morani’s younger daughter, Shaza Morani. On Thursday, the couple had a court marriage and later they hosted a wedding bash for their friends and family members in Mumbai. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor is Bewitching in Black Velvet Gown, Fans Say, ‘Apni Shraddha Bigad Rahi Hai’

The wedding was attended by Priyaank’s cousin and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. While Shraddha looked absolutely gorgeous in pristine white sleeveless kurta and a skirt with colour-cordinated dupatta, Rohan looked dashing in a blue sherwani. The rumoured couple also greeted the paparazzi as they were clicked together while leaving in the same car. Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha's Marriage Rumours After Varun Dhawan's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)



A few months back, speculation was rife that Shraddha and Rohan are likely to tie the knot in 2020. However, Shraddha dismissed the reports. In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot with Rohan and soon after that many Bollywood celebrities teased the couple confirming their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyaank K Sharma (@priyaankksharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyaank K Sharma (@priyaankksharma)



Talking about Priyaank and Shaaza Morani, they have known each other for a decade now. Earlier Karim Morani, mother of Shaza Morani, told Bombay Times, “Priyaank is a very loving and caring guy. I am sure he fits the bill. Also, he comes from a very nice family. Padmini and Tutu are just great.”

We wish the couple happily married life!