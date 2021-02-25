Sanya Malhotra’s Netflix comedy Pagglait is all set to release on March 26. The makers on Thursday released the teaser of the film and it will definitely tickle your funny bones. The film revolves around a woman, whose husband has just died, but surprisingly to her friends and family, she is not sad at his death. The makers unveiled the teaser today which portrays a house in a small town that suffers a big loss after their young son dies, leaving behind his wife of a few months. The teaser is followed up by Sanya’s character who is married for only five months and now her husband is dead. She is expected by family and friends to mourn but she isn’t feeling sad about it. Also Read - Information Technology Rules, 2021: Govt Announces Guidelines to Regulate Social Media, OTT Platforms | Key Points

When her friend asks her why she is not mourning, she recalls an incident from childhood when she lost a cat and was inconsolable. She tells her friend, "Ab aisa kuch nahi ho raha hai (nothing of the sort is happening now)."

Speaking about her role, Sanya said in a statement, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have collaborated for the project. The film is directed by Umesh Bist.