Actor Mahira Khan, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Pakistani actor announced the news of her diagnosis on Instagram and wrote how she has isolated herself and is doing fine. Mahira mentioned that she’s taking all the required precautions and has also informed those who contacted her in the last few days. Also Read - Airlines in India Gear-Up to Deliver COVID-19 a Vaccine Blow

Mahira’s Instagram post read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please please wear a mask and follow other sops – for your sake and others (sic).” Also Read - With Vaccination Drive Starting Soon, When Can we Expect Normalcy to Return? Adar Poonawalla Has an Answer

As soon as the news broke in, several celebrities both from India and Pakistan took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery. Actor Mouni Roy also commented on Mahira’s post and sent good wishes. “Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest xx,” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

For the uninitiated, Mahira is one of the most loved Pakistani actors and has worked in many successful movies. The rumours of her closeness with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor also surfaced a few years back after which she took a sarcastic dig at the media reports and moved on. Mahira is also a popular TV icon in Pakistan with shows like Humsafar with Fawad Khan to her credit. She will soon be seen reuniting with Khan in a movie titled The Legend of Maula Jatt.