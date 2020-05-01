Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan, who worked in Hindi movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, mourned the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Mahira uploaded a picture of Kapoor from his younger days and wrote just how heartbreaking this news is. Mahira, who is believed to be a close friend of Rishi’s son, Ranbir Kapoor, said the veteran actor is always going to live in our hearts forever. She wrote that Kapoor was always larger than life and he will always be remembered. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why he Never Visited Rishi Kapoor at Hospital in a Tribute Post That Will Leave You With a Lump in Throat

The caption of Mahira's Instagram post read, "Life was too small for you.. you were always always larger than it. Thank you for You. In our hearts forever ♥️" (sic)

Earlier, she also expressed her feelings on the demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on April 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. Mahira recalled Irrfan’s performance from Maqbool and wrote, “Rest in greatness and peace, my forever Maqbool 🤍” (sic). She posted a clip and a beautiful still from the film.

View this post on Instagram Rest in greatness and peace, my forever Maqbool 🤍 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:46am PDT

Later, she announced on Twitter that she was taking a break from social media in these dark times where we are losing so much. She asked the fans to have faith in peace, forgiveness and gratitude.

Taking a break from social media, for a little bit.

In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember –

Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul ♥️ — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 29, 2020

Mahira Khan is one of the most loved actors in Pakistan. She was appreciated for her role in Raees in which she played SRK’s lady love. Even though she has not worked with any actor from the Indian film industry, she is considered to be close to Ranbir with whom she was also clicked years back outside a restaurant while deeply involved in a conversation. She had also walked the red carpet in Dubai with Ranbir.