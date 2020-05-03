Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui found himself in the middle of an uninvited and ridiculous controversy when he attended an event where the host made a joke about actors Irrfan Khan and Sridevi’s death. The actor, who had worked with both the late Indian stars, was present at an event where the host made a supposedly funny comment about how both the actors who worked with him have now passed away. After expressing that he felt uncomfortable at the event, Adnan released an official statement on the entire matter and mentioned that he regrets what happened and how it hurt thousands of fans all over the world. Adnan wrote how it’s unfortunate that he was a part of such an event where the line of sensitivity was towed. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Some Rare Photos From Actor's NSD Days That Show how we Have Lost an Incredible Performer

In his statement on Instagram, the actor mentioned, "So I don't know how to explain what I'm feeling right now or what to say. But this needs to go out. I was invited to the live chat show 'Jeewey Pakistan' yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened. The anchor Amir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it 'hitting below the belt'."

He added that the joke was 'extremely callous' and 'in a very bad taste'. Adnan said the joke not just showed the anchor in the bad light but also sent a wrong message from the entire country. He said, "I want to apologise to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and Irrfan Khan Sahab, their loved ones and fans. If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn't want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show."

He went on to say that he has now learned a hard lesson and he would ensure to not tolerate such an act in the future.

The host at the event told the audience that Adnan had worked with two prominent Indian stars – Irrfan and Sridevi both of who passed away early in their lives and it’s for good that he refused to work in Mardaani 2, probably ‘saving lives’ of the film’s lead cast.

Adnan had worked with Sridevi in her last feature film MOM, and with Irrfan in Hollywood movie A Mighty Heart that featured Angelina Jolie in the lead and was produced by Brad Pitt.