Palak Tiwari Denies Link-up With Ibrahim Khan: Actor Palak Tiwari finally broke up her silence on her leaked photos with Ibrahim Khan outside a Bandra restaurant. As Palak and Ibrahim sat in a car while leaving the restaurant, both star kids were snapped by the shutterbugs. While Ibrahim smiled, Palak could be seen hiding her face. Now the sassy actor recently seen in the Bijlee Bijlee song has denied all the link up rumours with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son. Check out the viral video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Palak Tiwari Reveals How Shweta Tiwari Reacts When Her Male Friends Say 'Your Mom is so Hot'

Palak Was Hiding Her Face From Mom Shweta!

In a recent interview with radio host and film critic Siddharth Kanan, Palak revealed that she hid her face from the paparazzis inside the car as she had lied to her mom Shweta Tiwari about her whereabouts. The actor said, “I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like ‘mummy there’s so much traffic. I am on my way home’ and she was like ‘fine.’ Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shares Goofy Video With Brother Ibrahim On Siblings Day, Mom Amrita Singh Reacts - Watch

Palak Calls Ibrahim A Sweet Guy!

On her equation with Sara Ali Khan’s kid brother, Palak told, “We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all.” When quizzed why she didn’t react to the link up rumours, the actor said, “It’s just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it.

On the work front Palak is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra’s horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter where she’s paired opposite Vivek Oberoi. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.

