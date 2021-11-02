Bunty Aur Babli 2: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is returning to the big screen with YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor has lately been associated with many leading web series and now, as the theatres re-open all across the country, Tripathi also comes back with a fun film co-starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Vagh, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. After the trailer of the film released last month, the audience seemed excited to watch this rib-tickling family entertainer, and Pankaj Tripathi says that he’s happy to be making people laugh once again with this screen outing.Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji -Saif Ali Khan Take Revenge From Frauds Siddhant –Sharvari Comedy in Action-Comedy

Tripathi will be seen playing the role of a shrewd cop, Jatayu Singh, who pits the two pairs of con-artists Bunty and Babli against each other in this rib-tickling family entertainer. He says choosing to do Bunty Aur Babli 2 was a no-brainer for him because of the hilarious script that will thoroughly entertain youth and family audiences.

Pankaj says, "I'm actually always looking for interesting characters to play on screen and when YRF approached me with Bunty Aur Babli 2, it was something I was looking for in a film. I wanted to do a good comedy, a light-hearted script that will entertain audiences across every age group of our country. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is that script."

He adds, “Coming out of the pandemic, people want to be entertained to the fullest when they go to a theatre and Bunty Aur Babli 2 will deliver on this promise in a big way. It’s a hilarious script and my character of Jatayu Singh popped out as a super-intelligent yet shrewd cop who was pitting the two sets of con-artists Bunty Aur Babli against each other. It was a no-brainer for me to do this film and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience!”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari as the new con-couple Bunty and Babli. The film has Saif and Rani playing the original Bunty and Babli. This comedy pits these two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple! Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. It has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.