Mumbai: K-pop septet, BTS is widely popular in India. Several actors have repeatedly expressed their love for this K-pop group. Now, Pankaj Tripathi has also revealed that his daughter is a great fan of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi mentioned that his daughter is a huge fan of K-pop singers and actors. "These days, she is only into BTS and Korean actors; Hindustan mein uska kaha mann hai (she does not watch any Indian actor)," Pankaj Tripathi told a leading daily. He also added that even his wife loves K-dramas. "She also watches Korean shows with my daughter now," the actor added.

Pankaj Tripathi also revealed that his daughter and wife wish to visit South Korea to meet K-pop singers and K-drama actors. "My wife and daughter want to go to Korea to meet those K-drama actors and K-pop singers. I don't know why but they are very famous. I tell them both that they are heroes of a smaller country; we are the heroes of a bigger country, they should focus on us (chuckles)," he said.

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Several celebrities including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Fame Tappu aka Raj Anadkat has come forth expressing their love for the K-pop group. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, he was last seen in Mimi along with Kriti Sanon.