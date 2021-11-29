Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi who rose to prominence as a force to be reckoned with thanks to his ‘desi’ dialogue delivery and real performances speaks about sponsorships. Some prominent corporations are lining up to sign actor Pankaj Tripathi for sponsorships, the actor refuses to sign deals rashly because he believes he owes a moral obligation to his fans and society.Also Read - Rani Mukerji on Doing an 'Age Appropriate' Love Story, Being a Comedian, And Daughter Adira Chopra | Exclusive

He chooses to endorse only the goods that he uses and that have been approved by the regulating body. When it comes to the subject, Pankaj explains, “I’m not a salesperson; I’m an actor. In addition, I am a responsible citizen of my country. In today’s world, what I do or say is heard by millions of people in my country. What good would it do me to do something merely for the sake of doing it? I’ve always been loyal to my craft, and as a public figure, I want to be loyal to my fans and following.” Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan Talks About Having 'No Issue' Replacing Abhishek Bachchan In Movie | Read On

Maintaining his firm stance that stems from a strong set of ethics, the actor adds, “These are the people who watched my films, appreciated my roles, and made me who I am today. It is my ethical responsibility to endorse only those products I use in a personal capacity or those that are not harmful to society in any manner. The thing is, it is very easy to get lured into this glittering world. But my upbringing hasn’t let me slip and I owe this to my solid background”. Also Read - Sooryavanshi's 3rd Friday Collection is More Than What Bunty Aur Babli 2 Has Minted on Its First Day at Box Office

The actor, who recently appeared in the Saif-Rani blockbuster ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as a shrewd officer, wowed the audience with his performance. Pankaj Tripathi is undoubtedly one of Hindi cinema’s most underrated actors. His characters such as Kaleen Bhaiyya (‘Mirzapur,’) Sultan (‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’) Rudra (‘Stree,’) and many others have been well received by the public.

(With inputs from IANS)