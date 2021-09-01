Mumbai: Former beauty queen Pari Paswan alleged that there is a ‘gang’ in Mumbai that traps innocent women and makes them shoot for porn. After her in-laws claimed that she is involved in the Raj Kundra porn case, Pari filed a police complaint against a production house alleging that her drink was spiked and she was made to do a porn video while she was still intoxicated.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty And Kids Plan to Leave Raj Kundra? Friend Reveals ‘She Had No Clue Diamonds, Duplex Were From Nefarious Resources’

In an interview with newstracklive.com and shethepeople, Pari said that when she came back to her senses and realised what had happened, she immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the production house. The Miss India Universe 2019, however, did not reveal the name of the production house yet. She was quoted as saying, "here I was drugged in cold drinks and made a dirty video of me. When I came to know about it, I went to the Mumbai Police and complained. There is a gang in Mumbai who cheat girls and make videos wrongly and go viral. I am a victim in that case. Even after learning about this, I have lodged an FIR against the gang members for justice at Malwani police station there."

Pari also spoke about the allegations put by her in-laws. She said that she has also registered a dowry case against her husband Neeraj Paswan. The model also denied all the allegations and maintained that the video her family members are referring to was shot when she was intoxicated. She alleged that she is a victim of physical assault by his in-laws.

The probe in on in both the matters.