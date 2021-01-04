The child actor from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Parzaan Dastur has tied the knot with his fiancé Delna Shroff in a traditional Parsi wedding ceremony. While Parzaan wore a white kurta-pajama teamed up with a cap, Delna looked gorgeous in a maroon sari. Taking to Instagram stories, he shared a few wedding pictures as they posed together for a click. Also Read - Did Anil Kapoor Confirmed Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Relationship on The Kapil Sharma Show?

In one photo, Delna can be seen putting a peck on Pazaan's cheek while the other has been captioned, 'Star is shining'.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Last week, Parzaan had shared a couple of photos with his ladylove Delna. While he looked dapper all suited-up, Delna wore a salwar-kurta. He captioned it, "#bae #queen #love #heart #star #heartStar #theDashwedding #comingSoon #delCountsDaStars #love #forever #smile #smiles #cha2shah."

Last year, he shared a picture of him proposing Delna. He wrote, “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram.”

He rose to fame with his role in Sah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He is also known for Dhara commercials.

