Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have kick-started the shooting of action-thriller Pathan. According to trade sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are shooting at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Both the actors’ cars were spotted outside Yash Raj Studios on Thursday. A source close to the development told ETimes that Shah Rukh Khan was impressed with Siddharth Anand’s narration and that is why he decided to go with Pathan first. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are also a part of the film, are expected to join the shoot at a later date. Also Read - Suhana Khan Leaves Fans Mesmerised Over Her Stylish Hair Flip in Co-Ord Dress

Shah Khan will be playing the protagonist while John will be essaying the role of an antagonist after a long time. The film also marks the return of John in the role of a villain under the Yash Raj Banner after New York (2009). In fact, it was Yash Raj Films that catapulted John Abraham into the big villain league with Dhoom (2004). Also Read - 'Kareena, Anushka Ka Bhi Baccha Ho Gaya': Video Hilariously Shows How Married Women Are Pressurised To Have Kids | Watch

The film also marks the return of Shah Rukh after a sabbatical of 3 years. The superstar had no release post Zero (2018) and fans since then have been looking forward to his next release. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo role in Brahmastra where he will be seen playing the role of a scientist, who introduces the world to the all-new fantasy universe. Also Read - Fashion Designer Sabyasachi Brings 4 Forgotten Beauty Trends Back in Vogue

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has finished shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The next installment of the Tiger franchise will kick-start with the production work from next month. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.