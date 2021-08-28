Mumbai: Months after Shah Rukh Khan resumed shooting for director Sidharth Anand’s upcoming movie Pathan, the makers are planning to give the audience the biggest big-screen experience that they could ever get.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Slays in Rs 72K Bralette with Leather Pants and Silver Stilettos in her Recent Photoshoot

The movie's producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand have confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song in Spain. Sourced confirmed the news and added that the intent is to create a visually grand song. "No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain," claimed sources.

Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham apart from Shah Rukh Khan. The shooting of the movie was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic but resumed in June this year.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the film and will be seen as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s boss. However, there is no official statement on the same so far. There are also reports of Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie, but there is no confirmation on the same as well.

