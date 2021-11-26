Chandigarh: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh after dating for 11 years and their love is the proof that romance does exist beyond Bollywood. Now, ace fashion designer Namita Alexander shared picture of Patralekhaa twinning with her furry buddy on her wedding day. In a first of its kind gesture, The bride of the day twinned with her dog and the furry friend is seen clad in a similar red outfit and It’s too adorable to miss. Patralekhaa can be seen clad in her stunning Sabyasachi bridal wear along with a net veil.Also Read - Phir Se Rula Diya! Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa To Fill His 'Maang' | Watch

Check Out Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M I T A A L E X A N D E R (@namitaalexander)



he couple had a destination wedding in Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared the very first official wedding pictures on their respective Instagram handle and they made us believe in eternal love beyond Bollywood. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wink And Hug in Goofy Pics From Their Wedding

Bride Patralekhaa opted for a stunning Sabyasachi red lehenga with gold detailing all over it. She teamed up her bridal look with net red dupatta worn over the head. The dupatta comes with words inscribed in Bengali that read, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam” which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”, which could also be one of the couple’s wedding vows. As per Sabyasachi Patralekhaa wore “a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day. Accessorised with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in 22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.” Also Read - Patralekhaa or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who Wore This Red Rs 54,000 Organza Silk Saree Better?

Rajkummar Rao complimented his bride Patralekhaa in a traditional Sabyasachi off-white sherwani paired with a pink dupatta and matched his look with a red turban. Sabyasachi described his ensemble as “embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. He completes his look with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls.”