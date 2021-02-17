‘Pawri ho rahi hai‘ is the latest viral meme trend this year. The funny way of pronouncing the word Party by Pakistani influencer Dananeer has hit the internet. It all started with famous musician Yashraj Mukhate’s video on Instagram, which featured a hilarious part of Dananeer’s vlog where she says ‘Yeh Hum Hai, Yeh Humari Car Hai Aur Yaha Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. The foot-tapping music soon took social media by storm. Social media users brought out the best of their creativity with memes that made the internet laugh and cringe with the hashtag #pawrihoraihai on Twitter. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has hopped onto the bandwagon with his own version that will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. While sharing the video on Instagram, Randeep wrote: “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife”. Also Read - Stylish Chaiwala in Nagpur Serves Tea With an Unbeatable Swag, Says He's Inspired by Rajinikanth | Watch Video

Randeep Hooda in the video can be seen saying: “Yeh hum hain”, followed by his team in the background, and said, “Yeh humarein log hain” and with school kids in the background, he added, “ye shoot pe humari Pawri ho ri hai.” Also Read - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Pakistan Cricket Team Joins Viral Trend As Pacer Hasan Ali Shares Hilarious Version | Watch

Watch Randeep Hooda’s hilarious version of Pawri Hori Hai:

People all around the world have created their very own version of Pawri Hori Hai. After taking the internet by storm with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, ‘Sada Kutta Kutta’, Yashraj Mukhate came up with another the remix ‘Pawri Hori Hai’. The original video is taken from Dananeer’s vlog where she is seen somewhere in the hills. She has become an internet sensation overnight.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will next be featured in Salman Khan’s upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. He is also set to mark his digital debut with the web-series Inspector Avinash, a cop thriller based on real-life events of police officer Avinash Mishra.