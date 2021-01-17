Chef-turned-Filmmaker, Vikas Khanna shared that he has experienced nepotism in the film industry after the release of his directorial debut film, The Last Color. In his explosive tweets, he mentioned a certain group of the film industry as ‘minions’ who asked him to pay money if he doesn’t wish to be ‘destroyed’. In a tweet, he said that he was shocked and hurt when he was told ‘Pay or we’ll destroy you’. Also Read - Jersey Release Date Out: Shahid Kapoor's Sports Drama To Have Theatrical Release This Diwali

Referring to Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about favouritism and nepotism in the industry, since it came to light post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, he tweeted, “When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first hand. Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Exquisite in a Printed Midi Dress Paired with Rs 54,000 Christian Louboutin Heels

When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart.

But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft.

It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor To Play Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Adaptation of Mahabharata — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

”

In a separate tweet, hje urged the audience to watch his debut film. He wrote, “While many critics are asking for money or they will give me 2 Stars or destroy my movie or not give me AWARDS, I ONLY care for my viewers and not reviewers. My Award is YOUR love. Pls watch #TheLastColor on Amazon Prime.”

Manish ji.

This is what breaks my heart.

I can endure a lot because I have your support. But for new comers it is very very tough due to these minions. ❤️ https://t.co/Ttoly0FOGg — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021



Meanwhile, the film starring Neena Gupta revolves around age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi. It shows how a nine-year-old tightrope walker befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life. The film is adapted from Vikas Khanna’s book with the same name.