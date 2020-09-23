Actor Payal Ghosh has registered an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after she accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Versova police station on Tuesday night. The actor was accompanied by her lawyer Nitin Satpute. The FIR was registered under the Penal Code Section 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), as per the official. He even added that further investigation is underway. Anurag will also be called for questioning with the alleged seven-year-old incident. Also Read - #MeToo on Anurag Kashyap: Payal Ghosh Says ‘If I am Found Hanging, Don’t Consider it Suicide’

In her police complaint, the actor alleged that Anurag raped her at a place in Yari Road in Versova in 2013. Satpute’s statement reads: “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh.” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Gives More Support to Anurag Kashyap in #MeToo Case, Says 'I'll Break Ties With Him if he is Found Guilty'

Satpute on Tuesday night tweeted, “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman.” Also Read - Payal Ghosh Files Complaint Against Anurag Kashyap Over Sexual Harassment Allegations at Versova Police Station

On Monday, Kashyap tweeted a statement from his lawyer that reads: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent. And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You.”

Ever since Payal levelled the charges, Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vasan Bala. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.