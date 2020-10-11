Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape and wrongful confinement, made a new tweet on Saturday alleging that the ‘mafia gang’ will kill her soon. She tagged PM Modi and the National Commission For Women Chief Rekha Sharma in her tweet. Payal wrote, “These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else 🙏🏼” (sic) Also Read - Richa Chadha Shares Legal Order After Payal Ghosh Refuses to Apologise Despite Agreeing in Court

The tweet came after a post made by actor Richa Chadha who has filed a defamation suit against Payal in the Bombay High Court. In her tweet, Richa had asked the NCW Chief to take notice of her complaint against Payal and provide her with the same kind of support that they have lent to Payal in the case. The Masaan actor wrote, “Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am. I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers.” (sic)

This tweet irked Payal who mentioned that ‘the gang’ is trying to ‘suppress’ her voice. She wrote, “Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out, how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao (sic)

Meanwhile, Payal continues to stay firm on her stand of not apologising to Richa despite her lawyer Nitin Satpute agreeing to the apology in the court.