Actor-turned politician Payal Ghosh, who had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in a viral video, took to her Twitter to question Mumbai Police over the proceedings in the case. Taking to the micro-blogging site, she wrote, "It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #anuragkashyap in spite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proceedings going?"

She further tagged Mumbai Police and added, "It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request. It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting."

Opening about the incident with ETimes, Payal had claimed, “The first time I met him was at his office in Aram Nagar, Versova. The second time I met him was at his residence. We spoke in general about films and the film industry. Then he called me again to his house and this time, that is on the third occasion, he tried to force himself upon me. I did not raise an alarm but pleaded with him that he should let me go as I would return again some other time.”

However Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer said, “In an FIR registered with the Versova Police Station, one Ms. Payal Ghosh has alleged that in August 2013, my client, Mr. Anurag Kashyap, called her to his house and sexually harassed her. My client presented himself for questioning before the investigating authority on 1st October 2020. Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police.”

He added, “Anurag Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him. These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Mr. Kashyap is confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented by Mr. Kashyap, but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by Ms. Ghosh in the media. Mr. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well. Mr. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.”

“The filmmaker also vehemently denies any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against Ms. Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail,” he added.