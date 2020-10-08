Actor Payal Ghosh took to Twitter on Wednesday mentioning that she is ‘not sorry’ for her statements against actor Richa Chadha after agreeing to tender an apology to her in the Bombay High court. During the proceedings in the court, Payal’s lawyer, Nitin Satpute said that his client was ready to apologise to Richa and withdraw her statement because her fight is not against any woman. “My client is ready to withdraw her statement and tenders an apology. She always stands by other women as we live in a male-dominated society,” he told the court hours before Payal refused to apologise to Richa on Twitter and wrote, “I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap72 told me. #SorryNotSorry” (sic) Also Read - Payal Ghosh Ready To Withdraw Her Statement, Apologise To Richa Chadha Over Defamation Case

Richa had filed a defamation suit on Payal with Rs 1.1 crore as the charges for causing damage to her reputation on a national news channel. The matter came to the light after Payal gave an interview commenting on the Massan actor’s appearance while talking about Anurag Kashyap.

As reported by Mid-Day, Justice AK Menon, while hearing the case, said that both Payal and Richa shall submit their consent terms by October 12 that will include the former’s apology. The latter’s lawyer added that they won’t be pressing the charges of Rs 1.1 crore in damages as Payal as agreed to withdraw her statement against Richa. The court also passed a temporary injunction order restraining Amoda Broadcasting Company Pvt. Ltd. and unknown persons from many any defamatory statements against Richa.

Meanwhile, the probe is still on in the Anurag Kashyap rape case in which the filmmaker has been accused by Payal of rape and wrongful confinement.