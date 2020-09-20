Actor Payal Ghosh, who alleged that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2015, now opened up a bit more about the incident. In her latest statements to ANI, the actor mentioned that she had gone to Kashyap’s residence seeking work after meeting him the previous day with her manager. Payal alleged that the popular director behaved well with her the first time she met him at his residence but things changed on the second day. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Backs Anurag Kashyap Against Sexual Allegations Levelled By Payal Ghosh

The actor, who played a role in TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, alleged that Kashyap made her feel uncomfortable at his place and whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. She alleged that she had just gone to ask for work and was not prepared for anything else. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations by Payal Ghosh After Kangana Ranaut Demands His Arrest in a New #MeToo Case

News agency ANI tweeted out her statement and wrote, “#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it doesn’t mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap” (sic) Also Read - Bollywood's Silence on #MeToo Against Sajid Khan is Shameful; 'Smash The Patriarchy', Anyone?

Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we’ll look into the matter & will take it up with police: Chairperson, National Commission for Women https://t.co/5uywnUVump pic.twitter.com/k973hC0P04 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

After her statement, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, mentioned that the commission wants to lend its support to the actor. She also tweeted to Payal asking her to register a written complaint with the NCW.

Sharma was quoted saying, “Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we’ll look into the matter & will take it up with police” (sic)

#WATCH: He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. If someone approaches you for work,it doesn’t mean the person is prepared for anything: Actor Payal Ghosh on her allegation of sexual harassment against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap pic.twitter.com/rL0C1AHZNe — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

In another interview with ETimes, Payal talked about why she didn’t open up all these years about the alleged incident. She said that she made a post against Kashyap during the #MeToo movement in 2018 but she was immediately asked to take it back by her manager and other well-wishers who thought that it was going to hamper her career in the industry.

Kashyap has denied all the allegations.