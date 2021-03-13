Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone treated fans on Saturday afternoon with their adorable picture and looks like they are playing peek-a-boo with their fans. Days after Deepika posted a video of the couple acing the twerk challenge, Ranveer took to Instagram to share their mesmerising picture. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Twerks And ‘Werk It Up’ in a Quirky Tracksuit Worth Rs 15K- WATCH

In the photo, while Deepika is seen clad in a woolen coat teamed up with a beany cap and a muffler with no makeup look, Ranveer can be seen sporting a light green sweatshirt teamed up with a grey cap.

He simply tagged Deepika in his post and wrote, "peek-a-boo".

Check Out Their Picture Here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem and Amy Virk, among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on June 4.

Ranveer also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Takht in his pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Shakun Batra’s relationship drama and Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.